Suspects in HK death still at large

Fourteen people are wanted by Hong Kong police on suspicion of murdering a 70-year-old cleaner during the monthslong social unrest last year, Hong Kong police said yesterday.

Senior Inspector Wong Yiu-ming of the New Territories North Regional Crime Unit told a press conference the man was hit in the head by hard objects outside the North District Town Hall in Sheung Shui, New Territories, on November 13 of last year and died.

Upon investigation, the police charged two men with murder, wounding with intent and taking part in a riot. The two suspects are thought to have participated in the murder with other unknown people, Wong said.

Based on further investigation, he said 14 other suspects believed to be involved are currently wanted by police.

Wong stressed that police will continue to follow up on all cases, especially violent crimes. He did not rule out more arrests in the case, saying the reward for information related to the murder — HK$800,000 (US$103,230) — is still valid.

On November 13 last year, a group of residents were cleaning barricades scattered on roads in Sheung Shui and were attacked by black-clad rioters. Luo Changqing, the 70-year-old cleaner, was hit by the rioters and died of his injuries in a hospital the following day. Luo is known to be the first innocent resident to be killed in Hong Kong’s violence.