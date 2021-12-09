The story appears on
December 9, 2021
Suzhou Costco opens
US retail giant Costco yesterday opened a new store in the city of Suzhou in east China’s Jiangsu Province, the second Costco store on the Chinese mainland.
The store, in the Suzhou New District, covers more than 51,000 square meters over three floors, according to the district’s management committee. The retail giant opened its first store on the mainland in 2019 in Shanghai’s Minhang District.
