August 26, 2019
Sweet sugar bust
Customs authorities in the city of Jiangyin, Jiangsu Province, have busted a sugar-smuggling case, confiscating over 1,000 tons of sugar and arresting nine suspects, local customs said.
Officials also seized one ship and mobile phones and bank cards. Investigations continue. Jiangyin Customs officials have stepped up their crackdown on sugar smuggling. So far, they have busted five smuggling cases and seized about 2,700 tons of sugar this year.
