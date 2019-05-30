The story appears on
Page A3
May 30, 2019
Swine fever outbreak in south Yunnan
CHINA has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said yesterday.
Some 12 pigs were confirmed dead in Menghai County of Xishuangbanna, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Health and Epidemiology Center report.
A team was dispatched to the region, and local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs.
Transport of all pigs and related products out of or into the blockade zone is forbidden, the ministry added.
African swine fever is believed to infect only pigs, and no humans or other species have thus far been infected.
