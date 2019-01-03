Swine fever report

The story appears on
Page A6
January 3, 2019
A NEW outbreak of African swine fever in the northeast province of Heilongjiang has been confirmed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. On a farm with 73,000 pigs in Mingshui County of Suihua City, 4,686 pigs were confirmed infected with the viral disease and 3,766 confirmed dead, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report. A response team was dispatched immediately to contain the outbreak.
