Symptomless cases found in Qingdao

THE city of Qingdao in east China’s Shandong Province reported three new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 yesterday, local health authorities said.

Two of the three cases, two males in their late 50s, tested positive for the virus when going to hospitals for treatment of other diseases, while the third one, a 53-year-old female, was a close contact of a confirmed case, according to the Qingdao Health Commission.

All the patients have been put under quarantine at a designated hospital.

Epidemiological investigations showed that all the three asymptomatic cases were associated with the Qingdao Chest Hospital, which has set up independent areas for treating imported cases of COVID-19, the commission said.

Qingdao has locked down that hospital as well as the emergency department of its central hospital, and the buildings where the three infected people live. It has also launched nucleic acid testing to identify their contacts, it said.

The specific source of infection is under investigation.

China has joined a global scheme backed by the World Health Organization which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.

“We are taking this concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries, and hope more capable countries will also join and support COVAX,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

In May, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged US$2 billion over the next two years to tackle the pandemic.