The story appears on
Page A3
October 12, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Symptomless cases found in Qingdao
THE city of Qingdao in east China’s Shandong Province reported three new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 yesterday, local health authorities said.
Two of the three cases, two males in their late 50s, tested positive for the virus when going to hospitals for treatment of other diseases, while the third one, a 53-year-old female, was a close contact of a confirmed case, according to the Qingdao Health Commission.
All the patients have been put under quarantine at a designated hospital.
Epidemiological investigations showed that all the three asymptomatic cases were associated with the Qingdao Chest Hospital, which has set up independent areas for treating imported cases of COVID-19, the commission said.
Qingdao has locked down that hospital as well as the emergency department of its central hospital, and the buildings where the three infected people live. It has also launched nucleic acid testing to identify their contacts, it said.
The specific source of infection is under investigation.
China has joined a global scheme backed by the World Health Organization which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.
“We are taking this concrete step to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, especially to developing countries, and hope more capable countries will also join and support COVAX,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.
In May, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged US$2 billion over the next two years to tackle the pandemic.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.