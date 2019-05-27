TCM aims big with WHO nod

Home » Nation

MEDICINE originating from traditional Chinese medicine has been incorporated into the 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases, marking a major step for TCM’s internationalization.

The revision was approved on Saturday at the 72nd World Health Assembly being held in Geneva, Switzerland, according to China’s National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

“The release of ICD-11 can help China establish a disease statistics network with the country’s TCM health service information according to international standards,” said Zhang Boli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

It can also promote international exchange and cooperation of TCM and the integrated development of TCM with medical and health-care systems of other countries, said Zhang, who is also president of the Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

China has signed specialized TCM cooperation agreements with over 40 countries, regions and organizations, and built a group of TCM centers in countries and regions along the B&R.