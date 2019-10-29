TCM for all by 2022

Home » Nation

All Chinese citizens are expected to be able to enjoy traditional Chinese medicine services in their communities by 2022, according to a recently issued guideline.

Efforts will be made to ensure all community health service centers and township clinics in the country offer TCM services by 2022, according to the guideline released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council. By the end of 2018, 98.5 percent of community health service centers and 97 percent of township clinics provided TCM services.