Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

October 29, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

TCM for all by 2022

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 29, 2019 | Print Edition

All Chinese citizens are expected to be able to enjoy traditional Chinese medicine services in their communities by 2022, according to a recently issued guideline.

Efforts will be made to ensure all community health service centers and township clinics in the country offer TCM services by 2022, according to the guideline released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council. By the end of 2018, 98.5 percent of community health service centers and 97 percent of township clinics provided TCM services.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿