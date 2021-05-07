TV show’s milk promo backfires

Home » Nation

A short video documenting countless bottles of milk wasted to support the idols of a variety show — “Youth with You” Season 3 — has triggered massive criticism online, China Central Television said.

Fans were allegedly encouraged to show their support for the show’s idols by scanning the QR code inside bottle caps after purchasing the sponsor’s milk. The more they scanned, the higher rate their idol received.

Fans poured milk into sewers, because they bought more than they could consume before the expiration dates.

The show, where young trainees can become idols trough competitions, debuted in 2019 and is produced by the Chinese online video platform iQIYI.

The Beijing Radio and Television Bureau announced the show’s suspension on Tuesday for the controversy it had caused.

The show said on Wednesday through Weibo that it accepted the decision and will rectify the situation.

Professor Liu Junhai, director of the Institute of Commercial Law at Renmin University of China, said as the law against food waste was launched on April 29, the milk-wasting behavior is illegal.

CCTV said on Weibo that the video platform and sponsor should be held responsible for the voting method they advocated, which misled young people’s behavior and values.