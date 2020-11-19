The story appears on
November 19, 2020
Taiwan F16s grounded over safety
Taiwan has grounded all its 150 F16 fighter jets for safety checks as rescuers continue to search for one that went missing during a training exercise.
The air force said a single-seat F16 flown by a 44-year-old pilot disappeared from radar at an altitude of 1,800 meters two minutes after taking off from Hualien air base on Tuesday.
The disappearance comes less than three weeks after a pilot was killed when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into the sea during training, prompting a similar grounding.
“The rescue mission is our top priority now. The air force has grounded all F16s for checks and I’ve instructed an investigation into the cause of the incident,” Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen told reporters.
Its fleet of fighters is old. Without the F16s, it consists of the locally built Indigenous Defence Fighter, French-built Mirages from the late 1990s and F5-E fighters dating from the 1970s.
