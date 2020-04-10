Taiwan a no-go for mainland students

Home » Nation

THE Chinese mainland has suspended school graduates of all levels from pursuing studies in Taiwan in 2020, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

The decision has been made after considering the situations of COVID-19 prevention and control and the cross-Strait relations, a ministry official said.

Mainland students who are currently studying in Taiwan universities can choose to further their studies on the island if they are willing to. But the most urgent work, the official said, is to remove the obstructions for mainland students’ return to the island for the new semester and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Mainland universities’ recruitment policies for Taiwan students remain unchanged this year, and relevant information has been posted online, the official added.

Taiwan authorities announced on February 6 that it was suspending mainland residents from visiting the island, which has made mainland students studying in Taiwan unable to return to school for the new semester.

In a previous interview on the matter, an official of the ministry in charge of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan affairs, said the decision of the Taiwan authorities has severely undermined the legitimate rights and interests of mainland students studying in Taiwan.

The official urged Taiwan authorities to shoulder their responsibilities and stop unreasonable restrictions on mainland students.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry and mainland universities have taken various measures to ensure the health of Taiwan students studying on the mainland, the official noted.