January 7, 2019
Taiwan births decline
The number of babies born in 2018 in Taiwan is estimated to have dropped to 185,000, the lowest in five years.
Only 164,000 babies were born by the end of November in 2018, data released by the island’s statistical authority showed. The number of newborns on the island has been trending down since 2014 when 213,800 babies were born. The decline in births will continue if local authorities do not take practical measures, warned Hsueh Cherng-tay, a professor with Taiwan University, citing fewer marriages, more divorces and weak economic growth and social welfare as factors behind the birth rate drop.
