Taiwan firms benefiting from preferential policies

Huang Shih-Kai, a 42-year-old Taiwan businessman, stood in his booth and kept a close eye on the black and white meatballs boiling in a hot pot.

This was the 10th time Huang had attended the Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair in northern China’s Tianjin.

This year’s event attracted more than 200,000 visitors and about 600 companies from Taiwan, which brought products including food, tea, jewelry and farm produce to the fair.

“I brought more than 5,000 packets of various flavored meatballs and fried rice noodles to the exhibition, and also combined them together to make a special soup for visitors,” Huang said.

Due to the authentic flavors of the meatballs, Huang sold all of them, with a total sales volume of 500,000 yuan (US$72,500).

Dating back to 1948, Huang’s grandfather ran a stall making noodles and meatballs to support his family in Hsinchu County, northwestern Taiwan.

Huang’s father took over the business in 1970 and started to use machines to mass-produce the specialty.

Huang decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and expand the business. In 2008, the agreements signed by the two sides across the Taiwan Strait, including lifting bans on direct shipping, air transportation and postal services, brought big opportunities and a broader market for Huang.

In the following year, Huang took more than 400 packets of meatballs to a trade fair held in the city of Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province.

“I sold them all in just two hours,” he said. “I realized people on the Chinese mainland love this Taiwan snack.”

In 2010, Huang sold more than 3,000 bowls of meatball soup on the first day of the Tianjin-Taiwan trade fair.

The success has strengthened Huang’s idea of developing a market on the mainland.

As of July 2019, more than 2,400 Taiwan-funded enterprises have invested in Tianjin, with a total contractual investment of about US$17.6 billion, according to Tianjin’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

In February 2018, the mainland unveiled a spate of preferential policies for Taiwan compatriots, covering a wide range of fields including employment, education, industry, finance and taxation, land use and health care.

“My company has enjoyed these preferential policies in terms of product trade and housing rent,” said Huang, who spends half of the year on the mainland promoting his Taiwan meatballs.

“I’m looking forward to seeking more cooperation opportunities and helping more people taste the meatball flavor that originated from Taiwan,” Huang said.