Taiwan invite opposed

The story appears on
Page A3
May 15, 2020
Free for subscribers
CHINA yesterday expressed firm opposition to a so-called proposal by a few countries to invite Taiwan as an observer in the upcoming session of the World Health Assembly, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.
Spokesman Zhao Lijian said the insistence by some countries on discussing Taiwan-related proposals is only aimed at disrupting the assembly’s agenda and undermining the joint international response to COVID-19.
