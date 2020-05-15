Advanced Search

May 15, 2020

Taiwan invite opposed

Source: Xinhua | 00:23 UTC+8 May 15, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINA yesterday expressed firm opposition to a so-called proposal by a few countries to invite Taiwan as an observer in the upcoming session of the World Health Assembly, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian said the insistence by some countries on discussing Taiwan-related proposals is only aimed at disrupting the assembly’s agenda and undermining the joint international response to COVID-19.

