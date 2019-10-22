Taiwan issue of national importance

Home » Nation

CHINA’S Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said yesterday that resolving the “Taiwan question” is China’s greatest national interest, and that no force could prevent China’s reunification.

Wei made the statement at the opening ceremony of the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which was held at the Beijing International Convention Center.

Separatist activities are doomed to failure, Wei said at the opening of the forum yesterday.

“China is the only major country in the world that is yet to be completely reunified,” Wei said.

“Resolving the Taiwan question so as to realize China’s full reunification is the irresistible trend of the times, China’s greatest national interest, the righteous path to follow and the longing of all Chinese people.”

“No one and no force can ever stop China’s full reunification. We are committed to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Taiwan strait relations and the peaceful reunification of the country,” Wei said.

“However we will never allow separatists for Taiwan independence to have their way, nor allow interference by any external forces.

“Advancing China’s reunification is a just cause, while separatist activities are doomed to failure,” he said.

China has stayed on the path of peaceful development, pursued a national defense policy that is in nature defensive, resolutely safeguarded its sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as worked on building a community with a shared future for humanity, Wei said.

China is willing to work with other countries, under a new vision of security featuring common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, to develop security rules, upgrade multilateral security mechanisms and build a new type of security partnership in the Asia-Pacific region, Wei said.

“The China-US military relationship is generally stable but we are confronted with many difficulties and challenges,” he said. “Cooperation between the two militaries on strategic communication, mutual trust and risk control should be further strengthened.”

Wei also repeated that Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea and other islands in the South China Sea were an inherent part of China’s territory, adding, “We can’t lose a single inch of the land left by our ancestors.”

Referring to US’s unwanted intervention in other countries’ affairs, Wei said China wouldn’t accept or be intimidated by Washington’s actions.

He included among those “long-arm jurisdiction,” a term for the leveling of US sanctions on other countries.

Over 1,300 people attended the forum, including 23 defense ministers from foreign countries, representatives from 76 official delegations and eight international organizations, as well as renowned experts and observers.

This year’s Xiangshan Forum is themed “Maintaining International Order and Promoting Peace in the Asia-Pacific.”

Initiated in 2006, the forum has been dedicated to promoting exchanges and cooperation among defense authorities, armed forces, international organizations and scholars.