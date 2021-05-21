Taiwan reports 295 new cases, 1 death

Home » Nation

TAIWAN yesterday reported 295 new cases of COVID-19, of which 286 were classified as local infections. There was one death, the local disease-monitoring agency said yesterday.

In the past week, the island has recorded more than 1,000 cases alone, accounting for more than a third of its pandemic total of 2,825.

The one death was a woman in her 70s, who started showing symptoms on May 15 and was found dead in her residence two days later. She tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. Her death brought the total death toll since the pandemic began to 15.

Health chief Chen Shih-chung said the percentage of confirmed cases was falling among people being tested in Taipei and neighboring New Taipei City, where the worst of the outbreak has been concentrated. “At present, it seems like the trend is not deteriorating sharply,” he said.

While officials say the medical system overall is coping well with the rise in infections, strains are starting to show in Taipei in particular, which is appealing for retired medical staff to help.

Taiwan is in the midst of its worst outbreak since the onset of the pandemic, with a surge in local infections over the past week. The island raised its alert level this week, banning indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people. Schools are shut for two weeks.