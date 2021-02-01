Taiwan says has 4 fresh virus cases

Home » Nation

Four people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in a hospital cluster, one of whom died, Taiwan’s epidemic monitoring agency said on Saturday.

Three of the new cases are relatives of a previously diagnosed nurse and one had contacts with a previous inpatient of the hospital.

As of Saturday, the cluster infection, breaking out on January 12 at the hospital in Taoyuan, had infected 19 people, including doctors and nurses.

One of the nurse’s relatives, a woman in her 80s, showed symptoms of fatigue and fever on January 28 and died a day later after taking the COVID-19 test, the statement said, adding that she had chronic diseases such as a chronic kidney disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

The other two relatives took the test with her and were diagnosed on Saturday.

The fourth case took his mother to the hospital on January 23 and both had contacts with a diagnosed patient. He was diagnosed on Saturday, though remaining asymptomatic.

The island reported six imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday — the total of COVID-19 cases was 909 as of Saturday. Eight have died, 823 have recovered and 78 remain hospitalized, according to the agency.