Taiwan’s DPP urged to get back on track

TAIWAN’S Democratic Progressive Party administration should “make a profound self-criticism and get back to the right path of peaceful development of cross-Strait relations,” a Chinese mainland spokesman said yesterday.

“The DPP should face the strong aspiration of Taiwan residents for sharing the benefits of the peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait, and improving the island’s economy and people’s wellbeing,” said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

“The DPP should get back to the political foundation of the 1992 Consensus and to the right path of the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

“Since it took power, the DPP administration has unilaterally undermined the political foundation of the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, supported and connived at attempts for ‘Taiwanese independence’ in various forms, obstructed and restricted people-to-people exchanges across the Strait,” Ma added.

“It has also sought foreign intervention in cross-Strait affairs, repeatedly made remarks fraught with the ‘two Chinas’ separatist fallacy and confrontational thinking.”

Meanwhile, 49 administrative areas in 20 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland have announced preferential policies for Taiwan compatriots, the spokesman said.

Jiangsu Province will give selected Taiwan enterprises policy support on a regular basis, and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will encourage Taiwan firms to participate in the building of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, Ma said.