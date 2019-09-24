The story appears on
Page A3
September 24, 2019
Taliban delegation in Beijing for talks
A Taliban delegation met China’s special representative for Afghanistan in Beijing to discuss the group’s peace talks with the United States, a spokesman for the Islamist body said.
The Taliban’s nine-member delegation traveled to Beijing and met Deng Xijun, China’s special representative for Afghanistan, said Suhail Shaheen, the Afghan group’s spokesman in Qatar, on his official Twitter account on Sunday.
“The Chinese special representative said the US-Taliban deal is a good framework for the peaceful solution of the Afghan issue and they support it,” Shaheen wrote.
In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang confirmed yesterday that Baradar and several of his assistants came to China for exchanges in recent days. “China’s relevant foreign ministry official exchanged opinions with Baradar regarding the situation in Afghanistan and promoting Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process,” Geng said.
