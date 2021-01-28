Teachers set to face ethics test

Home » Nation

China is cracking down to make sure it has the best teachers and catch those who act unethically.

It will establish a disclosure mechanism to expose ethics violations by teaching staff in higher education, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

During the faculty recruitment process, a nationwide sex offender database will be checked to bar those unqualified from teaching jobs, said Ren Youqun, a ministry official in charge of teachers’ work.

Professional ethics have come first and foremost in faculty recruitment, the conferral of academic titles, teaching work placement, the selection of dissertation supervisors, teaching performance appraisals and research fund applications at colleges and universities, said Ren.