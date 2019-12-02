Tear gas fired as protesters return

Home » Nation

TEAR gas was fired yesterday as police tried to disperse protests in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui when a group of radical protesters started hurling bricks at officers during a public protest.

In a statement, police said they deployed minimum necessary force, including tear gas to stop protesters’ illegal acts.

As of 5pm, hundreds of radical protesters had thrown multiple “smoke cakes” near Salisbury Road, creating public panic, police said. Members of the public were warned to avoid the areas concerned and residents were advised to stay indoors.

The new protests broke a rare period of calm since November 24 district council elections in nearly six months of unrest.

According to the agreement, yesterday’s protest started from the Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower at 3pm and was supposed to march to Hong Kong Coliseum via Salisbury Road.

Three more events were planned for yesterday.

Police have issued permits called “letters of no objection” for all three events, including a morning rally for children and seniors which went ahead without incident. People were told to remain peaceful.

Ahead of yesterday’s rallies there were calls from organizers for people to remain “highly restrained,” with fears of a return to the violence that has marked more recent months in the crisis.

Yesterday also saw hundreds of residents in Hong Kong participating in patriotic gathering at Clock Tower where they sang the Chinese national anthem and other patriotic songs to show their firm opposition to violence.

On Saturday night, police fired tear gas for the first time since the election as protesters blocked roads in the Mong Kok neighborhood.

A video from the district emerged online and appeared to show a protester brutally assaulting a man as he attempted to clear a barricade. A voice in the video mocks the man, who stumbled and slumped over after being hit across the head with a heavy metal object.

In a statement, police confirmed the incident: “So far no one has been arrested. The victim suffered a serious head injury and was sent to hospital.”

In a radio interview, police chief Tang Ping-keung slammed the violence. “It could have killed him,” Tang said.