Tech-ban list for exports revised

CHINA has revised the catalogue of technologies that are subject to export bans or restrictions, the Ministry of Commerce said.

The revised catalogue, released jointly by the MOC and the Ministry of Science and Technology, removed four items prohibited from export, including microbial fertilizing and caffeine production technologies, the MOC said in an online statement on Friday.

The catalogue also removed five items subject to export restrictions, including Newcastle disease vaccine technology and information security firewall software technology.

A total of 23 items subject to export restrictions were added to the catalogue while technical parameters of 21 items were revised.

All technology transfers abroad, whether through trade, investment or other means, must strictly abide by relevant regulations on technology import and export of the country, the statement said.

The catalogue aims to standardize the administration of technology export, promote scientific and technological development, enhance economic and technological cooperation with other countries, and safeguard China’s economic security, the MOC said.

It was the first time since 2008 that the catalogue was revised, the MOC said, adding that it is a common international practice to amend the catalogue as China’s science and technology rapidly develops and its industrial competitiveness rises.

While further adjusting the catalogue of technologies subject to export bans or restrictions, the two ministries will work to streamline the catalogue of technologies subject to import bans or restrictions, the MOC said.

China’s technology trade has seen steady and rapid development in recent years. In 2013, the contract value of China’s technology export stood at US$20 billion, less than half of the import contract value. In 2019, the contract value of the technology export increased to US$32.1 billion, which was basically in line with the value of the import contracts.

Technology export not only optimizes China’s export structure, but also promotes the industrial upgrading and economic development of relevant trading partners. The MOC said it will roll out more measures that facilitate technology trade and strengthen international cooperation in the field.