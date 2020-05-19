Tech-savvy museums lure public

Home » Nation

Three-dimensional holographic images are seen by many as belonging solely to the realm of science fiction, but for Wei Xuyao, the same effect can be achieved in museum exhibitions without the use of 3D glasses.

Wei started his business in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province, in 2013. His company focuses on developing holographic projection technology for exhibition services. “Integrating technologies with traditional culture can create a huge market,” he said.

Last year, the company completed a project which brought alive a collection of images of Confucius at one of the most famous scenic spots in Nanjing.

“We used holographic projectors to project 3D images of Confucius into the air, and the ancient scholar could even ‘flutter,’” Wei recalled.

Innovations like this are transforming traditional exhibitions and making Chinese museums more diverse, he added, noting that the trend particularly caters to the expectations of today’s youth.

“Chinese cities boast a large number of museums which exude the charm of traditional culture, but they need to rely more on trendy technologies to stand out and attract the public, especially the younger generation,” said Gao Ge, deputy secretary-general of the National Culture and Technology Innovation Service Alliance.

Themed “Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion,” this year’s campaign for International Museum Day, which fell yesterday, included various special activities held across China. Featuring advanced technology, the events further built platforms of communication between museums and the public.

In collaboration with Xinhua news agency, the National Cultural Heritage Administration yesterday launched a platform to show the best of the online exhibitions of China’s museums at the opening ceremony of the International Museum Day celebrations in Nanjing, the main venue for the celebrations.

Museums in Beijing are also driving audiences to the online collections with more than 90 themed events rolled out for International Museum Day, including 50 cloud exhibitions and 15 livestreaming shows.

A Beijing-based memorial hall of Xu Beihong, a renowned Chinese painter, launched an online exhibition last Friday. To the surprise of Zhang Yuqing, docent of the memorial hall, her livestreaming was viewed by nearly 2.9 million people online within 1.5 hours.

“Livestreaming has given us a new way to provide cultural services for the public and it has expanded the role of museums in social education,” Li Qing, deputy curator of the memorial hall, said.

Statistics show that over 2,000 online exhibitions were held by museums across China during the COVID-19 outbreak and the total number of viewers during the Spring Festival holiday exceeded 5 billion.

In order to popularize Nanjing brocade, an intangible cultural heritage, Jiangnan Silk Culture Museum carried out an exhibition project adopting virtual reality technologies.

Audiences can put over 1,000 parts of the brocade loom together like doing a jigsaw puzzle when they wear VR glasses, said Geng Qi, curator of the museum, adding that people can thus learn the names and roles of each part in an entertaining fashion.

In China, more than 20 cities have put forward the concept of building a “city of museums,” including Shanghai, which took the lead in proposing the construction of 100 museums in 2001, and Beijing, which boasts 187 registered museums.