Page A7
January 5, 2021
Page A7
January 5, 2021
Free for subscribers
Telescope viewing for foreigners
China’s 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, the world’s largest single-dish radio telescope, will be available for global service from April 1.
The National Astronomical Observatories of China of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the operator of the telescope, said yesterday that scientists across the world can make online appointments for using the device for observation from April 1. An allotted timetable will be available by August 1.
Jiang Peng, chief engineer of FAST with NAOC, said about 10 percent of the observation time will be allocated to foreign scientists.
Located in a deep and round karst depression in Guizhou Province, FAST is believed to be the world’s most sensitive radio telescope. It started formal operations on January 11, 2020.
