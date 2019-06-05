The story appears on
Page A6
June 5, 2019
Temperatures are set to soar
The National Meteorological Center yesterday renewed yellow alerts for high temperatures in several regions.
The provinces of Henan, Shandong, Hebei, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei and Hunan, as well as Chongqing Municipality, will see temperatures ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures in some regions in Henan, Shandong and Hubei may reach up to 40 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall will hit several regions in south China, with areas between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River seeing downpours.
China’s Ministry of Water Resources has warned that severe floods are expected in major rivers this summer and called on authorities to prepare.
Floods are expected to hit the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, the Huaihe River and the Xijiang and Beijiang rivers in the Pearl River valley, as well as the Minjiang River.
The flood season has come early, with the country’s southern region entering the flood season on March 6, 26 days earlier than previous years.
The country is also likely to see slightly more and stronger typhoons this year. The ministry called on flood control authorities to step up supervision.
China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
