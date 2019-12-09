The Qinling Mountains, a sanctuary

Home » Nation

The Qinling Mountains, a natural boundary between the country’s north and south, has made prominent improvements in wildlife protection in recent years.

The Qinling Mountains, mainly in northwest Shaanxi Province, cover more than 50,000 square kilometers and are known as China’s gene bank of wild biology as they house a huge variety of plants and wild animals.

Data from the local forestry bureau show the mountain range is home to about 3,800 kinds of seed plants and 587 wild animal species. Giant pandas, golden monkeys, takin and crested ibises, all listed as national first-class protected species, are the four most representative species in the Qinling Mountains.

In 1981, there were only seven crested ibises in the region. Now their population has soared to more than 3,500, of which over 3,100 live in the wild. Their habitat area at present has totaled 3,600 square kilometers.

The number of wild pandas has increased from 109 in the 1980s to 345. Takin and golden monkeys have reached 4,000 and 5,000, respectively, thanks to an improved environment, strengthened protection efforts and tough crackdown on crimes related to wild animals.

“The Qinling Mountains are home to 33 nature reserves with a combined area to the tune of 5,667 square kilometers,” said Dang Shuangren, director of the provincial forestry bureau. “Our hard work in ecological and environmental protection over the decades has created a sound living environment for wildlife in the mountains.”