The good oil on palm tree plantations

the first oil-producing palm tree species for mass production in China has been selected by the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences.

Zeng Xianhai, chief scientist of the academy’s palm tree research program based in the south China island province of Hainan, said China tried to introduce the plant in the 1980s but failed. The first successful transplantation of oil palm seedlings was made in 2011.

China is the world’s second-biggest palm oil importer, with imports reaching 6.65 million tons in 2018.

Palm oil is widely used in cooking and for making cosmetics and rubber products. However, previous to the trial in Hainan, palm tree varieties in China could not be used to produce palm oil.

Zeng said the name of the successful species is Elaeis Guineensis Jacq.

Reyou No. 4 plant in Hainan has achieved stable oil production. The plant realized 2.8 tons per hectare of oil yield in a trial plantation. The academy has plans to expand the cultivation in southern China provinces of Yunnan and Guangdong.

Researchers said tropical provinces should spearhead the mass plantation of palm trees to make the nation self-sufficient.