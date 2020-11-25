The story appears on
Page A3
November 25, 2020
Tianjin infections
TIANJIN health authority concluded yesterday that the two new COVID-19 infections reported in the north China city contracted the virus while handling frozen pig heads imported from North America.
The infected persons are a porter and a truck driver working at Tianjin Hailian Cold Storage Co. They had come in contact with the infected imported items and were not wearing masks or gloves. Tests on the cold storage facility found traces of the virus where the pig heads were stored.
