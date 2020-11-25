Advanced Search

November 25, 2020

Tianjin infections

By Wang Xiang | 00:05 UTC+8 November 25, 2020 | Print Edition

TIANJIN health authority concluded yesterday that the two new COVID-19 infections reported in the north China city contracted the virus while handling frozen pig heads imported from North America.

The infected persons are a porter and a truck driver working at Tianjin Hailian Cold Storage Co. They had come in contact with the infected imported items and were not wearing masks or gloves. Tests on the cold storage facility found traces of the virus where the pig heads were stored.

Nation
