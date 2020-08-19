Tianjin rolls out Night Life Festival

Home » Nation

Cheers and rounds of applause rang out from the crowd at a night market as Liu Shurui, a Peking Opera lover, performed “The Drunken Beauty” in her exquisite costume and fine makeup.

A dozen of Peking Opera enthusiasts dressed in elegant, stylized attire, took turns to chant classic opera pieces in the culture-themed night market at the Jinwan Plaza. Their performances painted the entire aura in north China’s Tianjin Municipality with a jolly hue.

“It’s been long since we took the stage to perform operas. The audience can appreciate the charm of the art and savor local snacks at the same time. How colorful the nightlife is,” said the 67-year-old Liu.

Some of the audiences hummed along with Liu.

“I could only watch Peking Opera performances on television at home during the COVID-19 outbreak. Finally, I got the chance to come here and watch live performances. Their on-stage performances indeed bring a cultural feast for us residents,” one of them said.

Apart from the live performances, some 100 food and handicraft booths have been set up at the night market so tourists can savor delicacies.

Activities at the night market are aimed at spurring Tianjin’s nighttime economy.

As the coronavirus epidemic wanes in China, many such nighttime markets have reopened across the city and integrated diversified elements to unlock the potential of consumption. Besides, these hives of activities encourage residents to return to night markets for recreation after being stranded at home for months.

The Tianjin Night Life Festival officially kicked off in late July and will run until October 18. It is comprised of multiple events taking place across business districts, shopping malls and the city’s tourist attractions.