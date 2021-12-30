The story appears on
Page A7
December 30, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tibet weather alert
Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region yesterday issued a red alert, the highest in the four-tier warning system, for snowstorms in some of its southern parts.
Heavy snow will blanket the southern parts of both Xigaze and Shannan cities through 11am today, the regional meteorological bureau said in a statement.
Some of these areas will see snowstorms accompanied by strong gales and sharp temperature drops afterward.
Affected regions should be wary of icy road surfaces.
Local governments should take precautions against the possible impact of the snowstorms on water and power facilities and people’s lives, the bureau said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.