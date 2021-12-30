Advanced Search

December 30, 2021

Tibet weather alert

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 30, 2021 | Print Edition

Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region yesterday issued a red alert, the highest in the four-tier warning system, for snowstorms in some of its southern parts.

Heavy snow will blanket the southern parts of both Xigaze and Shannan cities through 11am today, the regional meteorological bureau said in a statement.

Some of these areas will see snowstorms accompanied by strong gales and sharp temperature drops afterward.

Affected regions should be wary of icy road surfaces.

Local governments should take precautions against the possible impact of the snowstorms on water and power facilities and people’s lives, the bureau said.

