Tibetans bet on entrepreneurship

As China pushes ahead with its rural revitalization strategy, an entrepreneurship craze has swept across the Tibetan-populated regions, once the economic backwater of the country.

Tse-nga Rigz, 29, has run one of the most popular restaurants in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province for seven years, an unrivaled player among his competitors, offering Tibetan food.

Tse-nga is one of the ambitious young men who eyed business opportunities in their hometown and chose to return from cities where they previously settled.

Like many county dwellers in China who move to big cities to seek better opportunities, Tse-nga had previously moved to Shenzhen in southern Guangdong Province and worked as a chef.

“I learnt from all the practice during my decade-long training and working in a big restaurant in Shenzhen,” Tse-nga said.

Tse-nga revealed the secret of his restaurant’s popularity was in the menu.

He has rolled out over 100 improved Tibetan dishes to cater to more tastes.

“Pan-fried yak meat and fried lamb roll are our recent best-sellers,” he said.

In the past seven years, Tse-nga’s restaurant has created over 100 job opportunities for locals and trained 20 apprentices from Gansu and Sichuan provinces.

“I plan to teach at a culinary school because I’ve always expected to popularize Tibetan food culture among more people in more regions,” said Tse-nga.

Booming industry

Norbu Dradul, in his early 30s, is one of the well-educated people who expect to secure a place in Tibet Autonomous Region’s booming education industry.

In 2013, two years after graduating, Norbu made up his mind to quit his well-paid job in Beijing and started a foreign language training institution in his hometown Lhasa, capital of the autonomous region.

Norbu’s training school has now realized an annual net profit of nearly 10 million yuan (US$1.5 million), and over 10 percent of the income will be spent on employee training.

“Given that the government provides subsidies to support startups such as mine, I want to make my due contribution to society,” Norbu said.

Young Tibetan entrepreneurs like Tse-nga and Norbu are experiencing a better business environment. Take Qinghai as an example, the province has offered loan guarantees totaling 400 million yuan in 2018, supporting 1,712 entrepreneurs.