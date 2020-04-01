The story appears on
April 1, 2020
Tibet’s coldest winter
Southwestern Tibet Autonomous Region has experienced its coldest winter in 20 years, according to local climate authorities. Data from this year’s Winter Climate Bulletin of Tibet show that the average temperature of Tibet between December 2019 and February 2020 was minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees lower than normal years. Climatic data from the past 39 years show that Tibet’s average temperature in the winter has been rising at 0.51 degrees Celsius every decade.
