Tickets for scenic areas to be slashed
China will further cut ticket prices for scenic areas to boost the healthy development of the tourism industry, the country’s top economic planner said.
Local authorities should complete cost surveys of 5A and 4A scenic areas this year and lower ticket prices that are too high, according to a statement on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission.
The high entrance fees of some scenic areas have attracted widespread public discontent, and it is widely acknowledged that cutting unnecessary fees is essential for the healthy development of China’s tourism industry.
Local authorities should also strengthen price-monitoring over other tourism services such as shuttle buses, cable cars, boats and parking, and offer favorable ticket policies to soldiers, senior citizens, students and the disabled.
By the end of October, 981 scenic areas had announced plans to reduce ticket prices or waive admission fees. Among 907 tourist attractions, more than 54 percent cut their prices by at least 20 percent and 23.6 percent by more than 30 percent, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
