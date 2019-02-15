Advanced Search

February 15, 2019

Ties with Venezuela remain normal

Source: Xinhua | 07:11 UTC+8 February 15, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINA has reiterated its normal state-to-state relations with Venezuela.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a news briefing yesterday when asked about recent remarks by the US special envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams that China may stop supplying loans to Venezuela considering its repayment ability.

“The pragmatic cooperation between China and Venezuela is based on principles of equality, mutual benefit, common development and commercial rules, and is legitimate and beneficial to both peoples,” Hua said. “China will continue to adhere to such principles in carrying out exchanges and cooperation with Venezuela in various areas.”

On Wednesday, Hua said China hoped the media would report news objectively and fairly.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Chinese diplomats had contact with Venezuelan opposition representatives in Washington.

“Recently, some media have been cooking up fake news,” Hua said. “I don’t know what the purpose is.”

