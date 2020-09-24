The story appears on
Page A7
September 24, 2020
Tomb raider gang caught in Zhejiang
Police have busted a tomb-raiding gang in east China’s Zhejiang Province for stealing bricks from an ancient tomb.
Police have apprehended 21 suspects and confiscated more than 10,000 ancient bricks, including some belonging to the Wei, Jin, and Southern and Northern dynasties (AD 220-589). Of the suspects, 17 have been transferred for prosecution on suspicion of illegally excavating and robbing ancient cultural sites or ancient tombs, according to the public security bureau of the city of Shaoxing.
In January, police received a report about an orchard having been dug up. After an initial investigation, they concluded that the orchard was the site of an ancient tomb prohibited from being excavated.
In May, police caught 19 suspects in a crackdown in Zhejiang and detained two others outside the province. The gang had already raided more than 40 tombs in Zhejiang and raked in about 1 million yuan (US$147,200).
