Police in northwest China’s Gansu Province have helped retrieve a valuable piece of bronzeware ransacked by tomb raiders from a grave in north China’s Shanxi Province. The cultural relic, known as “jianpen,” a bronze pot of the late Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771BC) was resold several times, after it was robbed by tomb raiders in Shanxi, according to the Lanzhou Public Security Bureau. Police found it in a warehouse rented by a purchaser in a rural district of Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu.