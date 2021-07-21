The story appears on
Page A5
July 21, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Top brands ditch k-pop megastar
Louis Vuitton, Porsche and Bulgari joined a legion of brands in dropping Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu yesterday, as sexual assault allegations swirling around the star drew condemnation across Chinese social media.
Nineteen-year-old student Du Meizhu accused Wu, 30, of date-raping her when she was 17 in a Sunday interview with Chinese news portal NetEase.
Du said the k-pop star had attempted to buy her silence with 500,000 yuan (US$77,100) and told the outlet she planned to go ahead “with legal proceedings.”
Wu has denied the allegations on social media.
His studio also published a lengthy response to Du’s claims, denying any wrongdoing and alleging that she only met him once at a party, tried to extort his staff for millions of yuan and falsified her accusations.
“The studio has already launched the legal accountability process,” it wrote on Monday evening.
Du’s claims sparked a wave of online condemnation of the megastar, as well as an outpouring of support for Du.
The fallout has been significant for one of China’s most bankable stars. Since Du’s comments, more alleged victims have spoken out online, accusing Wu’s staff of predatory behavior.
