Top courier firms agree to hike pay of delivery workers

COURIER firms have said they will increase payment to delivery workers to improve their status. The growth of the e-commerce market in China, now the world’s largest, has given rise to the group.

Key courier operators, including the Shanghai-based YTO, ZTO, STO and Yunda, Best Express in neighboring Zhejiang, as well as the Indonesia-based J&T Express, have announced pay increases for grassroots delivery employees by 0.1 yuan (1.5 US cents) for each package they deliver, beginning tomorrow.

As a result, the monthly salary for delivery workers is expected to increase by 500 yuan to 1,000 yuan, depending on the number of packages they deliver.

The cost of courier services to consumers has yet to be affected by the adjustment.

“The additional payment must benefit each delivery employee and cannot be pocketed by franchise stores,” an official with YTO told Shanghai Daily yesterday. “The new policy aims to make sure delivery workers’ income matches their efforts,” she said.

ZTO said the increased payments will be sent directly to delivery workers through the company’s app. STO, its major competitor in the local market, said further incentives and promotion opportunities will be available for the welfare of staff members.

J&T, founded in Jakarta and an entrant into the Chinese market last year, said an internal complaint channel has been set up for delivery employees to ensure the new policy is fully implemented and beneficial to the workers.

The joint payment increase came after seven Chinese ministries and government bodies released a guideline in July to ensure the “lawful welfare of delivery employees.”

Over 300 million packages are delivered across China every day, according to the latest statistics from the State Post Bureau of China. The number of deliveries is expected to reach 95 billion pieces throughout 2021, the bureau said.

The workers’ income mainly comes from payments for each parcel received or delivered, said Yang Daqing, an expert on the courier industry.

Most courier firms set higher payments for each parcel received than delivered, causing some disputes between customers and the courier firms regarding their “last mile” delivery service, Yang said.

The latest adjustment is expected to improve service and benefit customers, he added.

According to a survey by the post bureau in 2019, the average monthly salary for 75 percent of delivery workers is around 3,000 to 5,000 yuan. Only 5 percent of the courier employees earn over 6,000 yuan. There are currently some 3 million courier workers across the country.