Top graft fugitive surrenders

Huang Ping, one of China’s most-wanted graft fugitives, has returned to China and turned himself in, five years after fleeing overseas, an official source announced yesterday.

He has also been cooperative in returning his illegal gains, according to a statement by an office in charge of fugitives and asset recovery under the central anti-corruption coordination group.

Huang, formerly a general manager of a Guangdong-based state-owned enterprise, is suspected of taking bribes. He fled overseas in May 2014.

Huang is the 60th person on China’s 100 most-wanted lists who has returned to China.

His return shows China’s resolve to hunt down fugitives, said the statement, pledging no stop in the pursuit of suspects involved in corruption.