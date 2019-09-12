The story appears on
Page A6
September 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Top graft fugitive surrenders
Huang Ping, one of China’s most-wanted graft fugitives, has returned to China and turned himself in, five years after fleeing overseas, an official source announced yesterday.
He has also been cooperative in returning his illegal gains, according to a statement by an office in charge of fugitives and asset recovery under the central anti-corruption coordination group.
Huang, formerly a general manager of a Guangdong-based state-owned enterprise, is suspected of taking bribes. He fled overseas in May 2014.
Huang is the 60th person on China’s 100 most-wanted lists who has returned to China.
His return shows China’s resolve to hunt down fugitives, said the statement, pledging no stop in the pursuit of suspects involved in corruption.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.