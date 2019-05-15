Tourism lift for orchardists

Home » Nation

Early in the morning, Dalia and her friends left their home in Russia’s Vladivostok to travel through a border crossing in Ying’an Township in northeast China’s city of Hunchun.

They are among a growing number of Russian tourists going to Hunchun in northeast Jilin Province to see the “sea of apple pear flowers.”

In Ying’an Township alone, more than 667 hectares of apple pear trees have been planted, with blooming white flowers every spring and summer.

“It’s amazing to see it,” Dalia said. “I like this place. It’s so close to nature.”

She and her friends then visited a small restaurant run by the local orchardist.

The apple pear is a type of special fruit in the Korean Autonomous Prefecture of Yanbian, which governs Hunchun. It is a pear but resembles an apple in appearance.

According to Li Xiong from the Institute of Pomology of Yanbian Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the apple pear has been cultivated in Yanbian for nearly 100 years.

Yanbian is home to more than 10,000 apple pear farmer households, with an annual output surpassing 400,000 tons. Its seedlings have been introduced to more than 20 Chinese provincial-level regions as well as foreign countries.

“Since the 1970s, with improved technology, the yield of Yanbian apple pears has increased, and researchers are developing new technologies such as making juice and wine fermentation to increase added value,” Li said.

The apple pear flowers have also boosted local tourism.

According to the tourism bureau of Hunchun, around 95,000 people have passed through China-Russia Hunchun entry points since 2019.

Last year, Hunchun received 3.81 million domestic and international tourists and gained 4.5 billion yuan (US$650 million) in tourism revenue, up 38 percent year on year.

“In the past, we planted trees just for the fruit,” said Wang Ming, an orchardist.

“No one would have thought that we could make money when they bloom.”