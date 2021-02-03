Toxic waste kills 4

Home » Nation

Four people were killed by the illegal dumping of toxic chemical waste in east China’s Shandong Province on Sunday. Sixteen suspects have been arrested, local authorities said yesterday.

The dumping took place in the city of Zhucheng. Investigators believed that the victims were killed by toxic gas produced by the chemical waste. An unverified number of people affected by the incident have received medical treatment but no one is reported to be in a critical condition.

Apart from the four deaths, 33 people have shown signs of poisoning to different degrees. As of 11am yesterday, two people had been discharged from the hospital.