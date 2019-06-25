Traffickers arrested

The story appears on
Chinese police have teamed up with Myanmar police to crack a large drug-trafficking ring with more than 100 people arrested and 267kg of drugs seized. Police in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, said the ring had disguised drugs including heroin and crystal meth as “tea bricks” and smuggled them from Myanmar to Hubei via Yunnan. Myanmar police arrested the ring leader nicknamed Lao Guang and repatriated him to China. The gang was also involved in running casinos, police said.
