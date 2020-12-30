Train tickets for holiday on sale

Home » Nation

TRAIN tickets for the first day of China’s Spring Festival travel rush go on sale today with 407 million railway passenger trips expected during this year’s 40-day travel peak, according to the national railway operator.

Authorities will take precautions against COVID-19, including measures to prevent train overload and arrange separate seats for passengers with fever symptoms.

China’s railway passenger trips declined 48.3 percent year on year to 210 million during the Spring Festival travel rush of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

People in China usually enjoy a weeklong holiday for family gatherings and celebrations of the lunar New Year, which falls on February 12 in 2021.

An average of 10.18 million railway trips will be made every day during the travel rush from January 28 to March 8 in 2021, China State Railway Group Co Ltd said yesterday.

The country will increase its railway transport capacity during the period, with about 5,000 pairs of passenger trains to be put into operation on a daily basis, up 4.5 percent from a year ago.

An extra 290 round-trip trains will be arranged in Shanghai to accommodate the huge number of travelers. An extra 62 round-trip night operations on routes with large number of passengers — such as Beijing-Shanghai and Shanghai-Kunming — will be in place as well.

For this week’s New Year holiday, the Yangtze River Delta region is estimated to record 7.9 million railway passengers and the operations of trains will be intensified to satisfy the rising demand, China Railway Shanghai Group said.

The railway travel peak of the holiday will last four days from tomorrow, and the two highs will be Friday and Sunday, the group said, adding that newly opened railways are expected to boost tourist flow.

A direct rail link between Shanghai and Yancheng in neighboring Jiangsu Province debuts today as the Yancheng-Nantong high-speed line starts operation.

Trains running on the 158-kilometer line will travel as fast as 350 kilometers per hour, with stops in Yancheng, Dafeng, Dongtai, Hai’an, Rugao South and Nantong West. It connects with the new Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong train at Nantong West Station. There will be six pairs of trains daily which will increase to a maximum of 47 on January 20.

Extra train services between Shanghai and Nantong railway stations, Shanghai Hongqiao and Guangzhou South railway stations, Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Zhuhai Railway Station, and from Shanghai to Lianyungang, Xuzhou, Huai’an and Suqian will be operated, the group said.

Passengers are reminded to wear masks during their trips and cooperate with temperature and health QR code checks.