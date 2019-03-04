Translators praise Xi’s Governance of China

Home » Nation

Translating the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” into Urdu offered Farrukh Sohail Goindi a rare glimpse into the thoughts of the Chinese president.

“He is not a mere orator, but a well-versed person who gives references to history, culture, Chinese wisdom and global politics in his book,” said Goindi, managing director of Pakistan’s book publisher Jumhoori Publications.

The book is seen as key to understanding China since its first volume was published in September 2014. By January 2018, it had been translated into 24 languages.

The second volume had its Chinese and English versions hit the market on November 7, 2017, and is being translated into multiple languages.

By converting the book into various languages, translators from dozens of countries are spreading the ideas that shed light on this visionary Chinese leader and China’s future.

Italian translator Miriam Castorina at first found difficulty grappling with the metaphors frequently used by President Xi.

A knotty expression, the “nail” spirit, caught out the young researcher. She found no equivalent in Italian of the expression, which means one should focus and persist rather than squander effort.

“In (the) Italian version, I choose a literary translation because it conveys the idea that if you make the best of the time and work persistently you can achieve your purposes,” she said.

The richness of the Chinese language was another challenge.

Translator for the Cambodian version Chea Munyrith spent a great amount of time selecting the right terms in Cambodian for China’s neighborhood diplomacy, characterized by friendship, sincerity, reciprocity and inclusiveness, which is expressed in a mere four-character phrase in Chinese.

“The translation was a bit difficult because in Chinese, a word can have many meanings,” said Munyrith, former director of the Confucius Institute of the Royal Academy of Cambodia.

In August 2018, the Italian version of the book received a special Pavese Prize literary award for its congruence with Pavese’s own love and passion for his motherland and its social progress. The Pavese Prize is named after the great Italian writer Cesare Pavese.

A number of translators said that countries with different social systems and in different stages of development can gain inspiration from the book.

“Pakistan has an urge for change ... I want Pakistanis to learn from the experience ... which he (President Xi) has shared in his book ... the book can help Pakistan in a big way,” said Goindi.

Castorina also said she has recommended the book to scholars and journalists who have an interest in contemporary China.

“We can learn from China’s ability to make long-term plans and not only think about today’s problems,” she said.