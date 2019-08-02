Transport sector to get digital boost

Home » Nation

China will realize full coverage of transport information by 2025 through digital information collection and Internet transmission systems, a government outline showed.

The country vowed to develop a digital system to boost the transport industry and related sectors, according to a development outline of digital transport issued by the Ministry of Transport.

The outline proposed building a digital information collection system to cover the planning, construction and operation management of transport infrastructure and equip key sectors and nodes with traffic awareness networks.

A smart system will be established to improve the quality of transport services by providing customers with tailored services throughout their journeys and by 2035, the country will set up a digital network covering all factors and the whole cycle of transport infrastructure.