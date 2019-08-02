The story appears on
Page A6
August 2, 2019
Transport sector to get digital boost
China will realize full coverage of transport information by 2025 through digital information collection and Internet transmission systems, a government outline showed.
The country vowed to develop a digital system to boost the transport industry and related sectors, according to a development outline of digital transport issued by the Ministry of Transport.
The outline proposed building a digital information collection system to cover the planning, construction and operation management of transport infrastructure and equip key sectors and nodes with traffic awareness networks.
A smart system will be established to improve the quality of transport services by providing customers with tailored services throughout their journeys and by 2035, the country will set up a digital network covering all factors and the whole cycle of transport infrastructure.
