August 2, 2019

Transport sector to get digital boost

Source: Xinhua | 00:08 UTC+8 August 2, 2019 | Print Edition

China will realize full coverage of transport information by 2025 through digital information collection and Internet transmission systems, a government outline showed.

The country vowed to develop a digital system to boost the transport industry and related sectors, according to a development outline of digital transport issued by the Ministry of Transport.

The outline proposed building a digital information collection system to cover the planning, construction and operation management of transport infrastructure and equip key sectors and nodes with traffic awareness networks.

A smart system will be established to improve the quality of transport services by providing customers with tailored services throughout their journeys and by 2035, the country will set up a digital network covering all factors and the whole cycle of transport infrastructure.

