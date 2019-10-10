Trash from Taiwan

Home » Nation

More than 6,020 tons of waste were collected from Taiwan’s beaches, coastal waters and offshore seabeds in the third quarter of the year, up from the previous quarter, according to the latest data from the island’s ocean conservation authority. The collection was completed through joint efforts between local authorities, volunteers and companies, the authority said. Over 96 percent of the total refuse came from beaches, while the remainder came from coastal waters and offshore seabeds.