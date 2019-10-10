Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

October 10, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Trash from Taiwan

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 10, 2019 | Print Edition

More than 6,020 tons of waste were collected from Taiwan’s beaches, coastal waters and offshore seabeds in the third quarter of the year, up from the previous quarter, according to the latest data from the island’s ocean conservation authority. The collection was completed through joint efforts between local authorities, volunteers and companies, the authority said. Over 96 percent of the total refuse came from beaches, while the remainder came from coastal waters and offshore seabeds.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿