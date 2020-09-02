Trash sorting mandatory in Shenzhen

Home » Nation

Shenzhen started mandatory garbage sorting yesterday, the day on which the southern Chinese city’s new household waste regulation took effect.

The regulation stipulates the requirements, standards and technical routes for garbage sorting work, as well as provisions related to the allocation of facilities and an incentive mechanism, according to the municipal bureau for urban management and comprehensive law-enforcement.

A centralized model for classified waste disposal has already been implemented in Shenzhen, with more than 3,500 residential communities taking part. Urban villages, government agencies and public institutions, as well as schools and kindergartens citywide, have implemented garbage sorting.

The city collects 4,000 tons of household waste per day.

Individuals violating the regulation and refusing to correct their behavior face a maximum fine of 200 yuan (US$29), while units that collect and transport classified domestic waste will be fined up to 500,000 yuan for any violations.