The story appears on
Page A10
September 2, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Trash sorting mandatory in Shenzhen
Shenzhen started mandatory garbage sorting yesterday, the day on which the southern Chinese city’s new household waste regulation took effect.
The regulation stipulates the requirements, standards and technical routes for garbage sorting work, as well as provisions related to the allocation of facilities and an incentive mechanism, according to the municipal bureau for urban management and comprehensive law-enforcement.
A centralized model for classified waste disposal has already been implemented in Shenzhen, with more than 3,500 residential communities taking part. Urban villages, government agencies and public institutions, as well as schools and kindergartens citywide, have implemented garbage sorting.
The city collects 4,000 tons of household waste per day.
Individuals violating the regulation and refusing to correct their behavior face a maximum fine of 200 yuan (US$29), while units that collect and transport classified domestic waste will be fined up to 500,000 yuan for any violations.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.