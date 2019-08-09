Home » Nation

THE US government yesterday stepped up its warnings to travelers to Hong Kong because of increasing violence in the Chinese city.

The State Department’s Level 2 travel advisory issued yesterday urges “increased caution in Hong Kong due to civil unrest” and tells travelers to avoid demonstrations and to “exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.”

The territory’s crucial travel industry has suffered as tourists put off their visits with Australia, Ireland, Britain and Japan having also issued travel advisories to their citizens.