Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

August 9, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Travel advisory

Source: AP | 00:11 UTC+8 August 9, 2019 | Print Edition

THE US government yesterday stepped up its warnings to travelers to Hong Kong because of increasing violence in the Chinese city.

The State Department’s Level 2 travel advisory issued yesterday urges “increased caution in Hong Kong due to civil unrest” and tells travelers to avoid demonstrations and to “exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.”

The territory’s crucial travel industry has suffered as tourists put off their visits with Australia, Ireland, Britain and Japan having also issued travel advisories to their citizens.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿