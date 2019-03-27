Travel permits made easy for Chinese

Home » Nation

China will streamline exit-entry permits procedures for its citizens, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Chinese citizens on the mainland, regardless of where they were born or live, will be able to apply for passports and travel passes for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan at any immigration administrations across the country, starting from April 1. Citizens no longer need to return to their birthplaces to apply for exit-entry permits.

The immigration authority estimated that more than 21 million exit-entry permits will be issued to applicants outside their birthplaces in 2019, thus saving applicants more than 20 billion yuan (US$3 billion) in transportation fees.

Also, the NIA announced yesterday that it will open an online service to facilitate application and inquiry of travel documents.

The service will consist of the website s.nia.gov.cn, an app of NIA and mini-programs attached to WeChat and Alipay, the NIA said in a statement yesterday.

Through this online service, people will be able to submit the application forms for travel permits to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, book interviews with the authorities for application of travel documents and follow the review progress.

Chinese citizens can also inquire about their travel documents, such as passport number and expiry date, and their travel records in and out of the country, the statement said.