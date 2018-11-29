Trendy vegetarian diet is hotpot in more and more restaurants

Home » Nation

FOOD lovers are raving about the vegetarian hotpot at Dorje Dongdong’s Zen-style restaurant in downtown Xining, the plateau capital of northwest China’s Qinghai Province.

Its popularity is part of a growing move in China to a vegetarian diet.

Born into a Tibetan Buddhist family, Dorje, 34, only became a vegetarian three years ago, after his first daughter was born.

“Tibetan people living on highlands need energy from yak meat, although we believe in Buddhism,” Dorje said. “It has been a long-time struggle for me to quit eating meat.”

Growing up on pasture 3,500 meters above the sea level in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yushu in Qinghai Province, Dorje’s family used to keep 100 yaks. Yak meat and zanba, a staple food made of highland barley flour roasted with butter, were the family’s daily diet.

Dorje said the dishes in his restaurant, based on traditional Tibetan food, are trendy and delicious.

The hotpot is a mix of vegetables made with Tibetian tea.

One popular item is a hamburger-like bun, with the bread made of highland barley, filled with mixed vegetables. Dorje said the trend to a vegetarian diet is not just about religious beliefs, but a rising awareness of a healthy diet.

He said although his parents still eat meat for dinner, they also eat vegetables and fruits. His two sisters are now vegetarians.

Quinoa, avocados now popular

Recently, vegetarian restaurants have emerged in big cities like Beijing and Shanghai, while in Lhasa and Xining, vegetarian food such as dried bean curds and hams made of soybeans are also very convenient to order online.

Quinoa, a grain from South America, has been widely planted in Qinghai for its high economic value after it was introduced to the province in 2013.

It is now a popular staple in many households in Qinghai.

The grain, rich in antioxidants, vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and fiber, has been promoted worldwide by dietitians to prevent cardiovascular disease, obesity and cancer.

Wu Sheng, who lives in Shanghai, combines her daily diet with yoga exercises. Besides vegetables and beans and grains, she eats avocados every day.

“Avocados contains enough dietary fiber and fat to sustain the daily energy supply for vegetarians,” said Wu.

The growing consumption of these health foods praised by foodies, vegetarians, and dietitians, has led producers to try to align their farming with demand.

In 2017, China imported over 30,000 tons of avocados, over 1,000 times the amount in 2011. Along with the soaring volume, the price dropped from about 50 yuan (US$7.2) to 10 yuan per avocado on the domestic retail market. The avocados are mainly imported from Chile, Mexico, and Peru.

According to Mintel, a global research company, the Chinese market of dry fruits and nuts, important sources for protein intake for vegetarians, will reach 841 billion yuan by the year 2023, with an average growth rate of 15.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, Chinese continue to consume more beverages with vegetable proteins, such as soy milk.

China has about 50 million vegetarians. Thirty Chinese universities have jointly formed a vegetarian union, led by Tsinghua University, for promoting and practicing the awareness of a vegetarian diet.